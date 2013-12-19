Cameroon cocoa grinder purchases up slightly through November

YAOUNDE Dec 19 Cameroon's farmers sold 21,518
tonnes of cocoa beans for grinding by the end of November since
the start of the season in August, up slightly from the same
period last season, National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB) data
showed.
The country's main grinder Sic-Cacaos, a subsidiary of
Swiss-based chocolate manufacturer Barry Callebaut,
bought 7,527 tonnes of beans in November, bringing its total
purchases for the season to 20,827 tonnes.
Chocolaterie Confiserie du Cameroun (Chococam), an affiliate
of South Africa's Tiger Brand and the only other
grinder in the world's fifth-largest cocoa grower, bought 333
tonnes during the month, NCCB data showed. It has purchased 691
tonnes since the start of the 2013/14 harvest.
By comparison, the two local grinders had purchased 21,233
tonnes of beans through November last year.
Sic-Cacaos processes cocoa beans into cocoa cake, cocoa
powder and cocoa liquor, sold in the six-member Central African
States economic zone, while Chococam manufactures chocolate sold
only in Cameroon.
Both firms have announced plans to extend their markets:
CHOCOCAM to the other countries in the region and Sic-Cacaos to
West Africa, particularly Nigeria. Sic-Cacaos plans to set up
another plant in the Ivory Coast this season.
Cameroon's cocoa production hit 228,948 tonnes in the
recently completed 2012/2013 season. However, months of dry,
cool weather in the cocoa-producing Centre, South West and East
Regions have sparked fears of a drop in production in 2013/14.
Cameroon's cocoa season runs from August 1 to July 31, with
the main harvest period from October to January/February and the
light crop harvest from April/May to July.
(Reporting by Joe Bavier; editing by David Evans)