Cameroon mid-March farmgate cocoa prices rise

YAOUNDE, March 16 Cocoa farmgate prices in Cameroon, Africa's fourth-largest grower, rose by mid-March as crop quantities declined at the end of the main harvest, according to field reports.

A kilo of cocoa beans is being sold in Bafia (Centre Region) at 1,450 CFA francs, up from 1,375 CFA francs a month ago, said Emmanuel Nguile, vice president of the Cameroon Cocoa and Coffee Farmers' Association (APCCC).

A leading grower in Sangmelima, South Region, Moise Edou, said the high prices would benefit families and could encourage farmers to boost their plantation sizes.

Cocoa, one of the country's main cash crops, is grown mainly in four of Cameroon's 10 regions.

Below are the average farmgate prices in CFA francs per kg recorded across the growing regions by mid-March:

Region District March

February South-West:

Mamfe 1,200 1,160

Konye 1,415 1,285

Mbonge 1,405 1,280

Muyuka 1,415 1,290

Kumba 1,420 1,300

Centre:

Bafia 1,450 1,375

Emana 1,435 1,350

Mbalmayo 1,435 1,335

South:

Ebolowa 1,415 1,270

Sangmelima 1,420 1,290 East:

Bertoua 1,100 1,015

Yokadouma 1,065 935

