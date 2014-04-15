Cameroon plans third cocoa processing plant in early 2015

YAOUNDE, April 15 Cameroon plans to start the country's third local cocoa processing plant with the capacity to process 16,000 tonnes annually by early 2015, its general manager said.

The world's fifth largest cocoa grower mostly exports its beans although the government is seeking to encourage more local processing into cocoa liquor, butter and powder to lower import costs and create jobs.

"We will invest about 13 billion CFA francs ($27.38 million)for the construction of the plant building, setting up the processing equipment and employing some 100 people when the real processing process starts in about one year," Noha Mesaca, general manager of the private firm, told Reuters on Monday.

The Cocoa Processing Unit (CPU) is planned for the economic capital Douala. Sic-Cacaos, a subsidiary of Swiss chocolate manufacturer Barry Callebaut, and Chocolaterie Confiserie du Cameroun (Chococam), an affiliate of South Africa's Tiger Brand already have grinding facilities in the country.

"The market for chocolates and other food products based on cocoa powder such as chocolate flavoured drinks, desserts and sweets is growing in the country," Mesaca added.

National cocoa output hit a record of 240,000 tonnes in the 2010/11 season before declining to 220,000 tonnes in 2011/12 due to attacks by pests and diseases and a prolonged dry season.

However, production rose to 228,948 tonnes in the 2012/13 season and the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB) foresees it rising again to 235,000 tonnes for the 2013/14 season.

Local grinding so far this season stands at only about 31,000 tonnes per year.

($1 = 474.7980 CFA Francs) (Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Emma Farge, editing by David Evans)