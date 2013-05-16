Cameroon oil production down 8 pct in Q1 2013

YAOUNDE May 16 Cameroon crude production dipped
more than 8 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2013
due to technical problems in some of its oil fields, the central
African country's National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH) said
on Thursday.
Crude production fell to 5.31 million barrels in the first
three months of the year compared with 5.78 million barrels in
the same period of 2012, statistics from the state-run SNH
showed.
"We faced some technical production difficulties during the
first quarter," Simon Tamfu, head of the exploration department
at SNH told Reuters.
"The problems have been dealt with ... and production is
going on normally since the beginning of the second quarter. We
expect higher production," Tamfu said.
Revenues from petroleum export are the Central African
nation's leading foreign earner, accounting for about 45 percent
of the hard currency flowing into its economy and 7 percent of
gross domestic product.
Revenues rose nearly 42 percent in the first quarter
compared with the same period last year to 138.42 billion CFA
francs ($271.41 million). Tamfu said the increase was due to
late payments received from Cameroon's oil partners.
Cameroon became a modest oil exporter in 1977, with output
peaking at 185,000 barrels per day in 1986 before declining
steadily over the years due to maturing fields.
Oil production in the country, which also produces cocoa and
timber, stood at around 60,000 barrels a day in 2012, a 3.4
percent increase compared with the previous year.
Authorities have said oil output will be boosted by as much
as 25 percent in the near-term as new wells operated by
independent producer Perenco, and Addax Petroleum, a
unit of Chinese state-owned Sinopec among others, come on line.