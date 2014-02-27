CORRECTED-Cameroon oil production to pass 82,000 bpd in 2014 -SNH

Toshiba to drop its auditor - Nikkei
April 25 Toshiba Corp has decided to drop its auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Aarata, which declined to approve the company's full-year financial statement, the Nikkei financial daily reported.
(Removes reference to Kosmos in paragraph 5 as it no longer operates in Cameroon)
YAOUNDE Feb 27 Cameroon's 25 percent increase in oil production in 2014 will take daily output to just over 82,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), the SNH state oil company said on Thursday.
The increase is driven by the November 2013 start of oil production from the Mvia offshore oil field in the Douala-Kribi-Campo basin. However, output is well down levels of around 185,000 bpd in the mid 1980s.
"In 2014, Cameroon aims to produce around 30 million barrels, over 6 million barrels more than the previous year," SNH said in a statement.
Oil accounts for 39 percent of exports and close to 45 percent of foreign exchange earnings in the Central African nation, according to the World Bank.
London-listed Bowleven, Sinopec unit Addax Petroleum and French oil firm Perenco operate in the country.
Cameroon has launched a new bidding round for four oil blocks for the Bomana, Lungahe and Ndian River blocks in the Rio del Rey Basin and the Manyu block in the Mamfe Basin.
The deadline for submissions is June 26 and the results will be released in mid-July. (Reporting Tansa Musa; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Emma Farge and David Evans)
April 25 Toshiba Corp has decided to drop its auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Aarata, which declined to approve the company's full-year financial statement, the Nikkei financial daily reported.
NEW YORK, April 25 JetBlue Airways Corp said it is postponing delivery of 13 aircraft scheduled for 2019 and 2020, and has swapped its 2018 Airbus order of A321neos to 11 A321ceos, which have an earlier engine design.
GENEVA, April 25 Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Tuesday the Internet should be a utility available to the whole world, putting his weight behind a U.N. call for e-commerce to boost developing economies and help fight poverty.