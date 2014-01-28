Cameroon's SNH sees crude output up 25 percent in 2014

YAOUNDE Jan 28 Cameroon's crude oil output is
expected to increase by 25 percent in 2014 compared with the
previous year as production from new fields come onstream, state
oil company National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH), said on
Tuesday.
The Central African country, which borders top regional
crude producers such as Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and
Congo Republic, currently pumps less than 100,000 barrels per
day, far below its peak of 185,000 bpd in the mid-1980s.
SNH said it produced about 19.71 million barrels by the end
of October 2013.
"Production is expected to increase by 25 percent in 2014
with input from new fields, notably Mvia, which has recently
started production," SNH said in a statement.
The Mvia offshore oil field in the Douala-Kribi-Campo basin
became operational in November 2013.
London-listed Bowleven L>, Sinopec unit Addax
, French oil firm Perenco and Kosmos operate
in the country.
The country has launched a new bidding round for four oil
blocks for the Bomana, Lungahe and Ndian River blocks in the Rio
del Rey Basin and the Manyu block in the Mamfe Basin. Deadline
for submissions is June 26 and the results will be released in
mid-July.