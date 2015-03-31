版本:
MOVES-Cammack Retirement adds three executives to investment team

March 31 Cammack Retirement Group, an investment advisory and actuarial services provider, hired three executives to beef up its investment team.

Ray McGrath, who was named an investment consultant, joins from life insurance company MetLife Inc.

Svetlana Knorr and Mari Tsagareishvili joined as investment analysts, the company said.

Knorr comes from Connecticut River Bank NA, while Tsagareishvili joins from consulting advisory firm Professional Impressions Consulting.

McGrath and Tsagareishvili will work out of Cammack Retirement's New York office, while Knorr will be based at the firm's Wellesley office. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
