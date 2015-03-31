METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
March 31 Cammack Retirement Group, an investment advisory and actuarial services provider, hired three executives to beef up its investment team.
Ray McGrath, who was named an investment consultant, joins from life insurance company MetLife Inc.
Svetlana Knorr and Mari Tsagareishvili joined as investment analysts, the company said.
Knorr comes from Connecticut River Bank NA, while Tsagareishvili joins from consulting advisory firm Professional Impressions Consulting.
McGrath and Tsagareishvili will work out of Cammack Retirement's New York office, while Knorr will be based at the firm's Wellesley office. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.