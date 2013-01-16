版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 17日 星期四 04:26 BJT

US SEC Republicans don't back political spending rule -Gallagher

| WASHINGTON

WASHINGTON Jan 16 There is no support by Republican members of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposal to force companies to disclose their spending on political campaigns, SEC Republican Commissioner Dan Gallagher said on Wednesday.

"That would not be one of our priorities," he said, speaking at an event at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "That is just a political wish list."

His comments come not long after proponents of more disclosure held a press conference to tell reporters they were hopeful the SEC might adopt such a rule. The SEC, currently without a fifth member and divided 2-2 between Democrats and Republicans, in December had issued a federal notice saying a political spending disclosure rule was under consideration.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐