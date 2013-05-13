Donations, lobbying by high-speed traders on the rise -report

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 13 High-frequency trading firms
increased their campaign contributions to federal lawmakers by
673 percent from the 2008 to the 2012 election cycle, according
to a report that sheds light on their political connections in
Washington and efforts to impact policymaking.
The report by the Washington-based nonprofit watchdog
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW)
comes as U.S. financial market regulators mull whether new rules
should be adopted to rein in high-speed traders, whom some
critics accuse of harming smaller investors.
It compiles the campaign and lobbying records for 48
different firms like Citadel Investments, Getco, Knight Capital
, Virtu Financial LLC and Tradeworx which engage in
high-speed trading, a strategy that uses lightening-fast
computers to search for ways to take advantage of tiny price
moves in the marketplace.
It also identifies lawmakers who raked in the most campaign
dollars over the course of three election cycles from
high-frequency traders, with some of the biggest recipients from
New York and Illinois, home to the country's two largest
financial hubs.
The increases in campaign and lobbying spending marks a
shift from just a few short years ago, when high-speed traders
still were not well-known to the public and did not have much of
a presence on Capitol Hill.
The Futures Industry Association sought to change that in
2010 with the creation of the FIA Principal Traders Group, a
trade association representing the interests of high-speed
firms.
The biggest event that got Washington more focused on
high-speed trading was the May 6, 2010 "flash crash," in which
the Dow plunged roughly 700 points before sharply rebounding.
In the aftermath of the "flash crash," regulators determined
the plunge was not due to high-speed traders. The way those
firms behaved during the event itself, however, helped spark a
dialogue about whether new regulations were needed for
high-speed trading firms.
High-frequency traders have generally argued against many
of the proposed regulations that have been publicly debated,
such as charging them for generating excessive message traffic
or taking steps to forcibly slow the trading down.
Proponents of the practice say it brings much-needed
liquidity to the market.
Melanie Sloan, the executive director of CREW, said the
report published on Monday, titled "Rise of the Machines,"
demonstrates a typical Washington trend.
"An industry that is not a big player in Washington suddenly
sees potential regulatory action coming down the pipe, and low
and behold, it starts to make campaign contributions and having
lobbying expenditures," she said. "That is what we see here with
the huge increases."
CREW's report does not draw any conclusions about what
impact the ramp up in campaign and lobbying spending has had
over the past five years.
U.S. regulators have still not taken any steps toward
imposing new regulations on the firms, despite a string of
high-profile market events over the past few years.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has said it is
still collecting data on high-speed trading activities to help
it formulate its policy views.
Last year, regulators shifted gears to focus more on how to
keep technology errors from spiraling out of control after a
glitch at Knight Capital led to a $440 million trading loss and
nearly toppled the firm.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is expected
sometime in the coming months to issue a broad release asking a
series of questions about high-speed trading and whether new
rules are needed.
BIG GIVERS
CREW's report found that since 2008 - the height of the
financial crisis - the firms included in the study collectively
spent $10 million to lobby Congress, the SEC and the CFTC.
Much of that spending occurred between 2009-2010, the period
that includes both the "flash crash" and the time frame in which
the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law was debated, drafted and
enacted.
For campaign contributions, the firms collectively went from
spending just $2.1 million in the 2008 cycle, to $16.1 million
in the 2012 cycle - a 673 percent increase.
The biggest single donor over the three election cycles
reviewed, CREW said, was Renaissance Technologies - a New
York-based hedge fund.
While the hedge fund is not considered a high-speed trading
firm, CREW said it included the fund in its report because it is
known to deploy some "high-frequency strategies."
Over the three election cycles reviewed, it gave $13.8
million in donations, CREW said.
A second high-speed trading firm, Quantab Financial, also
ramped up its giving considerably.
The Texas-based firm, which employs Patton Boggs as one of
its top lobbying shops, increased its campaign contributions
from just $8,300 in the 2008 cycle to more than $1.1 million in
the 2012 cycle, the report says.
BIG WINNERS?
It is not a shock that many of the recipients of the big
high-speed trading bucks come from New York, home to Wall
Street, or Illinois- the home to the CME Group and the
Chicago Board Options Exchange.
Perhaps what is more surprising is that the largest single
recipient of donations from high-speed trading is Illinois
Republican Senator Mark Kirk.
While Kirk does hail from a state that is home to the CME
Group and sits on the Senate Banking Committee in charge of
overseeing the issue, he has publicly said very little if
anything on the topic of high-speed trading compared with some
of his other Senate colleagues.
By contrast, the lawmaker who has received the
second-largest chunk of change from high-speed trading firms -
New York Democratic Senator Charles Schumer - has been very
vocal.
On several different occasions, Schumer has pushed for more
regulation of high-speed firms, including a proposal that would
force them to take on "market maker" obligations so they could
not pull out of markets during a crisis the way they did in the
flash crash.
The report by CREW can be found here:
www.citizensforethics.org/hftraders