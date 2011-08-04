UPDATE 1-Drinks group Campari buys Sagatiba in Brazil push

* H1 net profit 75.3 mln eur, up 8.7 pct

* H1 sales 589.1 mln eur, vs 576 mln eur f'cast

* CEO says optimistic on 2011

* Shares broadly flat, underperform sector

MILAN, Aug 4 Italy's Davide Campari-Milano has bought premium brand Sagatiba of Brazil, one of the world's fastest-growing markets for spirits makers, the drinks group said on Thursday.

Campari paid $26 million to buy the Brazilian maker of cachaca, one of the world's most consumed spirits.

Campari will also have to pay an earn-out calculated as 7.5 percent of annual sales in the eight years following the deal's closing, it said in a statement.

The owner of Skyy vodka and Glen Grant whisky, which has a portfolio of more than 40 spirits, wines and soft drink brands, said in November it had enough firepower to match its biggest acquisition, that of Wild Turkey bourbon in 2009 for $575 million.

The company said higher consumption of spirits brands in all markets made it confident about the rest of the year, after net profit rose 8.7 percent to 75.3 million euros ($107 million) in the first half.

First-half sales rose to 589 million euros, beating an average forecast of 576 million euros by Reuters I/B/E/S.

In line with the consolidation trend in the sector, the world's biggest spirits maker Diageo is raising its stake in China's fourth-largest white spirits maker Sichuan Shuijingfang.

At 0948 GMT Campari shares were down 0.53 percent at 5.55 euros. The STOXX Europe 600 food and beverage index was 1.69 percent higher. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; Editing by Will Waterman) ($1=.7017 Euro)