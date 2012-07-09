版本:
Campbell Soup to buy Bolthouse Farms for $1.55 bln

July 9 Campbell Soup Co plans to buy Bolthouse Farms for $1.55 billion in cash, adding high-end juices, salad dressings and baby carrots to its portfolio of soups, juices and cookies.

Campbell said Monday it would fund the deal through a combination of short- and long-term debt. It is expected to close late this summer.

Campbell was advised by Morgan Stanley. Bolthouse, currently owned by Madison Dearborn Partners, was advised by Credit Suisse.

