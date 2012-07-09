UPDATE 4-Campbell Soup to buy Bolthouse Farms for $1.55 bln

* Sees deal adding 5-7 cents to EPS in FY 2013
* Sees FY 2012 EPS decline at upper end of 5-7 pct range
* Process was competitive until the end -- sources familiar
* Shares down 1 pct
By Martinne Geller
July 9 Campbell Soup Co plans to buy
Bolthouse Farms for $1.55 billion in cash, adding refrigerated
juices and baby carrots to its portfolio of canned soups and V8
vegetable drinks.
The deal is the latest example of packaged food and beverage
companies expanding into healthier products. PepsiCo Inc
said Monday it will start selling yogurt in the United States
this summer through a joint venture.
Campbell shares were down 1 percent on Monday,
underperforming the larger stock market, as some investors saw
the price tag as too high given limited scope for cost-savings.
"Though we think Bolthouse is a solid brand, we believe
Campbell paid a steep price for the business," said JP Morgan
analyst Ken Goldman. Goldman said cost savings opportunities
will be minimal as no factories are slated to close.
Campbell said on Monday that it was paying a multiple of 9.5
times adjusted operating earnings for Bolthouse, which will
allow it to expand into the market for packaged fresh foods.
It said that market is now worth $12 billion to $13 billion
and is growing 6 to 7 percent a year, or faster than packaged
food overall, driven by increasing consumer demand for fresh and
healthier foods.
Campbell's current portfolio is mostly shelf-stable products
like Campbell Soup and Pepperidge Farm cookies. Those products
are located in the center of supermarkets, which get much less
foot traffic than the perimeter, where the produce, dairy, meat
and refrigerated sections are. Bolthouse's products are
typically sold in the refrigerated sections.
Bolthouse derives just over half of its annual sales of
nearly $690 million from baby carrots, a product it pioneered.
About a third comes from its refrigerated juices, with the
remainder coming from salad dressings and other things.
Campbell, working to turn around weak performance in its
soup business, said there were opportunities to launch products
in adjacent categories like soups or dips.
ADDING TO EARNINGS
Campbell expects the acquisition to add 5 cents to 7 cents
per share to adjusted earnings in fiscal 2013.
For fiscal 2012, which will end this summer, the company
expects sales to be near the low end of its forecast range of
flat to up 2 percent. It sees earnings per share declining near
the upper end of a forecast drop of 5 percent to 7 percent.
Campbell plans to run Bolthouse as a separate business unit.
Bolthouse President and Chief Executive Jeff Dunn, a veteran of
Coca-Cola Co, will remain with the company.
Campbell Chief Executive Denise Morrison said the Bolthouse
acquisition will not "in any way, shape or form preempt or
delay" the company's pursuit of other acquisitions in other
markets.
"This is an area in which we have done extensive work in the
past year, and we are continuing our vigorous pursuit of
attractive acquisitions and partnerships in International,"
Morrison said, referring to the company's continuing interest in
acquisitions outside its U.S. domestic market.
Campbell acquired bread maker Ecce Panis in 2009 for an
undisclosed sum.
The bidding process for Bolthouse was very competitive, with
Campbell only winning at the end, said sources familiar with the
situation. Over the course of the process, rival bidders
included private equity firms Blackstone and Ares, private
equity-backed organic food company Earthbound Farm, and an Asian
food company, according to a different source.
Campbell Chief Executive Denise Morrison said Bolthouse came
onto Campbell's radar screen about three years ago, but the
company was not for sale then.
Private equity firm Madison Dearborn acquired 72 percent of
Bolthouse and injected $260 million in equity in the company in
2005, according to a Moody's Investors Service credit note,
which pegged that transaction's total cost at $1.1 billion.
Madison's stake in Bolthouse remained constant since then
and the buyout firm did not get any dividends from Bolthouse
during its ownership, a source familiar with the matter said.
The deal announced on Monday leaves Bolthouse with $630 million
in total net debt, the source added.
This represents a $662.4 million final equity value for
Madison and a return of 2.55 times. Over the same period, the
Standard & Poor's 1500 Packaged Foods index rose 45
percent.
Madison Dearborn declined to comment.
Campbell was advised by Morgan Stanley. Bolthouse was
advised by Credit Suisse.
Campbell shares were down 35 cents, or 1 percent, at $32.64
on the New York Stock Exchange.