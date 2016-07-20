Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Campbell Soup Co, the world's largest soupmaker, said it was lowering its fiscal 2016 sales forecast to reflect the recall of its Bolthouse Farms protein drinks.
The company now expects sales to fall 2 percent to 1 percent. The company had expected sales to be flat or down up to 1 percent.
The new outlook also takes into account the impact of a major carrot customer moving to a dual source arrangement.
The Bolthouse Farms business recalled 3.8 million bottles of protein drinks due to possible spoilage last month after receiving complaints including reports of illness.
Campbell said it continued to expect 2016 adjusted profit of $2.93 to $3.00 per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.98.
The Camden, New Jersey-based company's shares closed down 3 percent at $64.58 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara; Editing by Don Sebastian)
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)