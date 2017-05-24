Campbell Soup to invest in meal kit company Chef'd

May 24 Campbell Soup Co said it would
partner with Chef'd and invest $10 million in the meal kit
company as it steps up efforts to cater to changing consumer
tastes toward fresher and healthier foods.
The deal would help Campbell Soup grow its e-commerce
presence, the company said on Wednesday.
Campbell Soup created its own fresh-food unit in 2015 to
sell carrots, carrot ingredients, refrigerated beverages and
salad dressings, but the business has been struggling.
The world's largest soupmaker has been reporting weak sales
as demand for packaged food in the United States has taken a hit
as more customers prefer healthier options, pushing companies to
invest in organic and fresh food businesses.
Food and drink megabrands are seeing their sales chewed away
by smaller, nimbler, cooler rivals. They can't beat them - so
now they're joining them.
Nine of the world's biggest industry players, including
Danone, General Mills, Campbell Soup and
Kellogg, have launched venture capital units over the past
18 months, a Reuters analysis of the sector showed.
Diageo, the world's biggest liquor maker, has invested in 14
start-ups through its venture capital arm Distill Ventures and
Coca-Cola Co has invested in Honest Tea, among others.
In October, Campbell Soup invested in personalized meal
delivery company Habit.
