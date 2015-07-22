UPDATE 1-Campbell to stop adding MSG to condensed soups for kids

(Updates with context and quote from executives)
By Anjali Athavaley and Subrat Patnaik
July 22 Campbell Soup Co said it would
stop adding monosodium glutamate (MSG) to its condensed soups
for children and increase its organic offerings as part of a
broader strategy to cater to changing consumer tastes.
The world's largest soup maker said on Wednesday that the
first batch of soups made under the new policy would hit U.S.
shelves in August. Additionally, it will launch
new organic products, such as purees under its Plum line for
kids and Pepperidge Farm Goldfish crackers made with organic
wheat.
"What we've been doing is reinventing the company for a
better growth trajectory," said Denise Morrison, Campbell's
chief executive, in an interview. "We recognize an important
part of that is reshaping the portfolio."
Campbell also said it would remove artificial colors and
flavors from nearly all of its North American products by July
2018, and that it would move away from using high fructose corn
syrup in certain products, such as its line of Pepperidge Farm
fresh breads by the end of fiscal 2017. Most new products it is
launching in 2016 also will not contain corn syrup.
The company is struggling to grow as U.S. consumers shift
away from the processed items found in the center aisles of the
grocery store and opt for fresher products on the perimeter.
Earlier on Wednesday, Campbell reduced its long-term organic
sales growth forecast to 1-3 percent from 3-4 percent to reflect
the slow-growth environment in the packaged food industry. The
company's organic sales have not increased for two quarters now.
In an effort to its top line, Campbell said that it aims to
increase sales of biscuits and snacks in developing markets like
Indonesia and China.
Campbell executives said in interviews that the company is
looking for acquisitions in fast-growing categories.
Possibilities include companies that sell beverages and snacks,
said Jeff Dunn, president of Campbell's packaged fresh business.
The company is also cutting costs through job cuts and
implementing zero-based budgeting, which requires managers to
justify every cost in each new period, to increase its margins.
Earlier on Wednesday, Campbell raised its full-year profit
forecast as savings came in earlier than expected. The company
said it expects to save $75 million in fiscal year 2015, ending
Aug. 2, and raised its earnings per share forecast for the year
to $2.43-$2.46 from $2.32-$2.38.
