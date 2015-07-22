Campbell makes quicker savings, raises profit forecast

July 22 Campbell Soup Co raised its
full-year profit forecast as savings from its cost-cutting
program came in earlier than expected.
The maker of Pepperidge Farm cookies and Goldfish crackers
has been reducing costs through jobs cuts and spending less on
travel and consulting.
Campbell on Wednesday said it expects to save $75 million in
the fiscal year 2015, ending Aug. 2, and raised its earnings per
share forecast for the year to $2.43-$2.46 from $2.32-$2.38.
The company now expects annual savings of $250 million by
2018, up from $200 million expected earlier.
Campbell, however, reduced its long-term organic sales
growth forecast to 1-3 percent from 3-4 percent to reflect
"current conditions in the food industry." The company's organic
sales have not increased for two quarters now.
Packaged food companies have struggled to grow as consumers
in developed markets shift away from processed foods to fresher,
healthier items.
Campbell said it would reorganize its business in January to
shift its "center of gravity" - a reference to the troubled soup
business.
Increasing competition from store brands, private labels and
niche producers such as Pacific of Oregon, Harris Foods Co and
Amy's Kitchen Inc, have hurt the business for United States'
largest soup maker.
Campbell, bought salsa maker Garden Fresh Gourmet for $231
million, to expand its packaged fresh business last month.
The company's shares were up 2.6 percent at $48.69 in
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)