UPDATE 1-Campbell Soup sales rise but miss analysts' estimates

By Anjali Athavaley
Sept 8 Campbell Soup Co on Monday
reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales as markets for its
soup and snack products remained sluggish.
Shares of Campbell, which owns healthy food brand Bolthouse
Farms as well as Pepperidge Farm snacks, were down 3.2 percent
at $43.12 in trading before the market opened.
The company said sales rose to $1.85 billion in the fourth
quarter ended on Aug. 3 from $1.72 billion a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting $1.87 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Organic sales, which exclude the effects of acquisitions and
currency, fell 5 percent in the U.S. simple meals business,
which includes Campbell's soup.
Chief Executive Officer Denise Morrison said the company
continued to expect fiscal-year growth below its long-term
targets. For fiscal 2015, Campbell expects sales growth of 1
percent to 2 percent and earnings per share of $2.45 to $2.50,
excluding special items.
Fourth-quarter net income was $137 million, or 43 cents a
share, compared with a year-earlier loss of $158 million, or 50
cents a share.
