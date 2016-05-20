Campbell net profit rises on settlement gain

May 20 Campbell Soup Co, the world's
largest soup maker, reported a higher quarterly net profit on
Friday after recording a gain from a legal settlement, which
helped offset a 2 percent slide in sales.
Campbell reported a net profit in its fiscal third quarter
of $185 million, or 59 cents per share, up from $179 million, or
57 cents per share, a year earlier.
Adjusting for a $25 million gain from a legal settlement and
other items, Campbell's earnings fell to $203 million, or 65
cents per share, from $206 million, or 66 cents per share, in
the year-ago period. Wall Street analysts had expected Campbell
to earn 64 cents per share.
The New Jersey-based company said sales in its third quarter
ended May 1 fell by 2 percent to $1.87 billion from $1.9 billion
a year earlier.
(Reporting by Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)