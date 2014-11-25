版本:
Campbell Soup profit jumps 36 pct

Nov 25 Campbell Soup Co's first-quarter profit jumped 36 percent, helped by strong sales of its soups and snacks.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $234 million, or 74 cents a share, in the quarter ended Nov. 2, from $172 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 4.2 percent to $2.26 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Maju Samuel)
