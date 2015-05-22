Campbell Soup's quarterly sales fall 3.6 pct

BRIEF-Yahoo faces SEC probe over data breaches - CNBC, citing DJ
* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ
May 22 Campbell Soup Co, the maker of Pepperidge Farm cookies and Goldfish crackers, reported a 3.6 percent fall in quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar and "retailer inventory movements" in its U.S. soup business.
The net income attributable to the company fell slightly to $182 million in the third quarter ended May 3 from $184 million, a year earlier.
The company's earnings were unchanged on a per-share basis at 58 cents.
Sales fell to $1.90 billion from $1.97 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Benlauru and Anjali Athavaley in New York; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
LONDON, Jan 20 Last year it was the strength of demand that caught the copper market by surprise.
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC