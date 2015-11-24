Campbell Soup quarterly sales fall 2.3 percent

BRIEF-Qualcomm CEO Mollenkopf's 2016 compensation $11.1 mln vs $10.4 mln in 2015
* Qualcomm Inc - CEO Steve Mollenkopf's 2016 total compensation $11.1 million versus $10.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Nov 24 Campbell Soup Co reported a 2.3 percent fall in quarterly sales, dented by a strong dollar and lukewarm demand for products in its Americas simple meals and beverages business.
The world's largest soup maker said on Tuesday its net income attributable to the company fell to $194 million, or 62 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 1, from $248 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.
Campbell, whose products also include Pepperidge Farm cookies and Goldfish crackers, said its net sales fell to $2.20 billion from $2.26 billion. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Western Union Co, the world's biggest money-transfer company, agreed to pay $586 million and admitted to turning a blind eye as criminals used its service for money laundering and fraud, U.S. authorities said on Thursday.
* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc says to sell 8.2 million shares of common stock of company, at a price to public of US$1.225 per share