JPMorgan looks for big payoff from lead in deposit race
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
Sept 1 Campbell Soup Co, the world's largest soupmaker, posted a slight fall in quarterly sales and called the performance of its fresh and organic foods "disappointing."
Campbell Soup said its net sales dipped 0.35 percent to $1.69 billion in the fourth quarter ended July 31.
The net loss attributable to the company was $81 million, or 26 cents per share, compared with a profit of $17 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.
Campbell Soup said the latest quarter included a pre-tax non-cash impairment charge of $141 million to reduce the carrying value of the intangible assets of the Bolthouse Farms carrot and carrot ingredients business. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
SEOUL, Jan 16 A South Korean special prosecutor will seek an arrest warrant for Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee for charges including bribery over his role in a corruption scandal that could unseat President Park Geun-hye, his office said on Monday.
DUBAI, Jan 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.