CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Campbell Soup's profit tops estimates slightly on margin improvement

(Corrects paragraph 5 to delete erroneous reference to organic
products)
By Anjali Athavaley
Sept 3 Campbell Soup Co said on Thursday
that its quarterly profit slightly topped expectations on higher
gross margin as the company cut costs amid a consumer shift to
less-processed foods.
The maker of Pepperidge Farm cookies and Goldfish crackers
said in July that it is targeting $250 million in cost savings
annually by the close of fiscal 2018. It has also tried to lift
sales by increasing its organic food offerings, removing
artificial flavors from its products, and buying companies in
faster growing categories. In June, Campbell said it was buying
hummus and salsa maker Garden Fresh Gourmet for $231 million.
In a conference call with analysts, Chief Executive Officer
Denise Morrison said that in the fourth quarter the company
reported its largest gross margin improvement in more than six
years. Gross margin increased to 36.1 percent from 34.1 percent
in the year earlier period as the company cut costs and raised
prices.
Still, like others in the industry, Campbell is struggling
to increase its top line as people opt for food items that are
organic, gluten-free, high in protein and generally perceived as
healthier.
Sales, adjusted for acquisitions and an extra selling week
in the year earlier period, increased 1 percent during the
quarter, driven by increases in the company's simple meals
segment, which includes broth and Prego pasta sauces, and the
Bolthouse Farms business, which includes refrigerated beverages
and salad dressings.
Ken Goldman, an analyst at JP Morgan, said in a note that
the results were slightly positive. Organic growth came in
lighter than he expected, but he called the company's gross
margin strong.
Shares were little changed at $47.75 in Thursday morning
trading.
Net income attributable to the company halved to $68
million, or 22 cents per share, mainly due to a restructuring
charge of $93 million.
Excluding items, Campbell earned 43 cents per share, higher
than analysts' average estimate of 42 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales fell 9 percent to $1.69 billion, in line with
analysts estimate.
Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had risen about 9 percent
this year.
(Additional reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza and Frances Kerry)