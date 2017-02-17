Campbell Soup's quarterly sales fall 1.4 pct

Feb 17 Campbell Soup Co reported a 1.4
percent fall in quarterly revenue on Friday, hurt by weak demand
for its V8 beverages, broth and condensed soups.
Net income attributable to Campbell fell to $101 million, or
33 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Jan. 29, from
$265 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales of the world's largest soupmaker, which also sells
Pepperidge Farm snacks and Prego pasta sauce, fell to $2.17
billion from $2.20 billion.
