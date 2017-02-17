UPDATE 3-Campbell Soup's shares slide after sales miss

* Q2 sales $2.17 bln vs. est. $2.22 bln
* Q2 adj. profit 91 cents/shr vs. est. 88 cents
* Q2 C-Fresh unit sales down 8 pct
(Adds comments from the conference call; updates shares)
Feb 17 Campbell Soup Co reported
lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Friday, hurt by weak
demand for its V8 beverages, broth and condensed soups, sending
its shares down 8 percent.
The fall was Campbell's biggest intraday percentage loss in
more than eight years, after the world's largest soupmaker also
said it did not expect sales to rise in its C-Fresh unit, which
sells carrots and beverages, in fiscal 2017.
Campbell's fresh foods business has been struggling in part
due to a premature harvest that led to smaller carrots last
spring, which resulted in loss of business, the company said in
September.
"It's taking longer than we originally expected to regain
carrot customers, following last year's quality and customer
service issues," Chief Executive Denise Morrison said on a
conference call on Friday.
Sales from Campbell's fresh foods business, which accounted
for about 12 percent of total revenue in the second quarter
ended Jan. 29, fell 8 percent.
The company said revenue fell 1 percent in the Americas
simple meals and beverages unit, Campbell's largest segment,
which includes its namesake soup brand and Prego pasta sauces.
However, the company's sales of soup in the United States
rose 1 percent in the quarter, helped by strong demand for its
ready-to-serve soup brands, such as Chunky and the new Well
Yes!, but was offset by declines in broth and condensed soups.
Campbell also said it would relaunch its Protein PLUS
beverage merchandising only in the fourth quarter, as it is yet
to ramp up capacity to meet demand for the beverage.
The company, which also sells Pepperidge Farm snacks,
reported a 1.4 percent fall in net sales to $2.17 billion.
Analysts on average had expected $2.22 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to Campbell fell to $101 million, or
33 cents per share, in the quarter, from $265 million, or 85
cents per share, a year earlier.
The company took a non-cash charge of $147 million to reduce
the value of assets in its Bolthouse Farms' carrot business and
a non-cash charge of $65 million in its Garden Fresh unit.
Excluding certain items, the company earned 91 cents per
share, beating analysts' average estimate of 88 cents per share.
Campbell's stock was down 6.5 percent at $58.49 in
late-morning trading.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Martina D'Couto)