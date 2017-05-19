Campbell Soup's profit drops 4.8 pct

May 19 Campbell Soup Co reported a 4.8
percent drop in quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by higher
promotions and weak demand for products in its C-Fresh unit,
soups and V8 vegetable juices.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $176 million,
or 58 cents per share, in the third quarter ended April 30, from
$185 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company incurred pretax charges related to cost-savings
initiatives of $7 million, or 1 cent per share.
Net sales of the company, which also sells Pepperidge Farm
snacks and Prego pasta sauce, fell to $1.85 billion from $1.87
billion. Analysts on average had expected $1.87 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Martina D'Couto)