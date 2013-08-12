UPDATE 2-Campbell Soup in talks to sell some European brands to CVC

* Deal includes soup and sauce brands in France, Germany,
By Maria Ajit Thomas
Aug 12 Campbell Soup Co said it was in
final talks to sell some of its brands in Europe to private
equity firm CVC Capital Partners as it focuses on its core North
American soup and meal business and high growth areas.
Under a turnaround effort led by Chief Executive Denise
Morrison, the company has been revamping its soup and sauce
offerings after several weak soup seasons in North America.
The company has simultaneously been acquiring brands in the
fast moving perishables aisles located in the periphery of
supermarkets, as opposed to the long shelf life packaged foods
that are mainly stocked in the center aisles.
Campbell said the businesses it plans to sell include
certain brands of soups, sauces and simple meals, such as Liebig
and Royco in France, Erasco in Germany, Blå Band in Sweden and
Devos Lemmens and Royco in Belgium.
The deal includes the sale of four plants in Puurs, Belgium;
Le Pontet, France; Lubeck, Germany and Karpalund, Sweden.
Campbell and CVC did not disclose the terms of the deal, but
said the businesses generated annual net sales of about $530
million in fiscal 2012.
However, analysts at Janney Capital Markets estimated the
deal would generate up to $750 million for Campbell.
The proposed deal does not include the export of Pepperidge
Farm products throughout Europe or Campbell's products in the
United Kingdom, the Middle East or Africa. It also does not
include the recently acquired baked snacks maker Kelsen Group.
Campbell said in June it would acquire Denmark-based Kelsen
to boost its international presence and drive baked snacks
growth in China.
That deal followed other recent acquisitions, including that
of baby food maker Plum Organics in May and a $1.55 billion deal
to purchase Bolthouse Farms in July 2012, which added
refrigerated juices and baby carrots to the company's portfolio.
Morningstar Inc analyst Erin Lash said Campbell's portfolio
realignment efforts have been geared more towards shaping its
global footprint.
"However, these transactions fail to address the challenges
that Campbell still faces in its domestic soup and beverage
operations," Lash wrote in a note.
The company's mainstay businesses have been pressured by
competition from private label supermarket brands and frozen
foods.
However, Campbell posted strong-than-expected results in its
most recent quarter, boosted by the Bolthouse acquisition and
newer offerings in soups and sauces.
The sale of the European businesses are expected to close in
the current quarter, Campbell said.
Campbell is being advised by Allen & Overy LLP.
CVC is being advised by Leopold Capital Partners, Barclays,
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and Ernst & Young.
CVC said it had raised fully committed senior debt financing
with Rabobank, ING and BNP Paribas Fortis as joint underwriters
and bookrunners.
Campbell shares were trading flat at $47.72 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Monday.