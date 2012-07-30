New Issue-Campbell Soup sells $1.25 bln in 3 parts

July 31 Campbell Soup Co on Monday sold $1.25 billion of senior unsecured notes in three parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and BNP Paribas were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CAMPBELL SOUP TRANCHE 1 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR MATURITY 08/01/2014 +30 BPS TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 11/1/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 08/02/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH A-MINUS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $450 MLN COUPON 2.5 PCT MATURITY 08/02/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.342 FIRST PAY 02/02/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 2.575 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/02/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 108 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 3.8 PCT MATURITY 08/02/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.185 FIRST PAY 03/01/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 3.846 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/02/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 128 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS