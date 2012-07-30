版本:
2012年 7月 31日

New Issue-Campbell Soup sells $1.25 bln in 3 parts

July 31 Campbell Soup Co on Monday sold
$1.25 billion of senior unsecured notes in three parts, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Barclays, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and BNP Paribas were
the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: CAMPBELL SOUP
    
TRANCHE 1
AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR  MATURITY    08/01/2014
                  +30 BPS   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   11/1/2012 
MOODY'S A2      YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  08/02/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH A-MINUS                      NON-CALLABLE   N/A 
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $450 MLN    COUPON 2.5 PCT     MATURITY    08/02/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.342   FIRST PAY   02/02/2013 
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 2.575 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/02/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 108 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

TRANCHE 3    
AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 3.8 PCT     MATURITY    08/02/2042   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.185   FIRST PAY   03/01/2013 
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 3.846 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/02/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 128 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

