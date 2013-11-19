BRIEF-Campbell Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.66 from continuing ops

Nov 19 Campbell Soup Co :
* Reports first-quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.66 from continuing
operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.57 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $2.17 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.29 billion
* Lowers fiscal 2014 sales, adjusted EBIT and adjusted EPS
guidance: sets new
adjusted EPS range of $2.53 to $2.58
* Says in the first quarter of fiscal 2014, the company
recorded restructuring
charges of $20 million
* In fiscal 2014, now expects continuing operations to grow
sales by 4 to 5
percent, adjusted EBIT to grow by 4 to 6 percent
* FY earnings per share view $2.58, revenue view $8.48 billion
-- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says expect holiday timing to have a positive impact on our
second-quarter
results
* Says "second quarter is off to a solid start, as we are
seeing stronger
shipments of soup, broth and stuffing"
* Q1 results negatively impacted by inventory movements at US
retailers and
program timing,recall of range of plum organics pouch
products
