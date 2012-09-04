BRIEF-Campbell Soup exec comments

Sept 4 Campbell Soup Co :
* Exec sees FY 2013 capital expenditures of $330 million
* Exec sees foreign exchange having a neutral to slightly
negative impact in FY
2013
* Exec sees FY 2013 tax rate of 31 percent to 32 percent
* Exec sees FY 2013 gross margin declining 1 to 2 percentage
points, due to
bolthouse farms acquisition
* Exec sees FY 2013 gross margin flat as pricing and
productivity actions are
offset by 4 percent cost inflation
* Exec says there could be an overhang in current first quarter
from price
increase on condensed soup
* Exec says company still has balance sheet room for more
acquisitions, but
that opportunities are "few and far between"