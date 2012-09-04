BRIEF-Campbell Soup exec comments

Sept 4 Campbell Soup Co : * Exec sees FY 2013 capital expenditures of $330 million * Exec sees foreign exchange having a neutral to slightly negative impact in FY

2013 * Exec sees FY 2013 tax rate of 31 percent to 32 percent * Exec sees FY 2013 gross margin declining 1 to 2 percentage points, due to

bolthouse farms acquisition * Exec sees FY 2013 gross margin flat as pricing and productivity actions are

offset by 4 percent cost inflation * Exec says there could be an overhang in current first quarter from price

increase on condensed soup * Exec says company still has balance sheet room for more acquisitions, but

that opportunities are "few and far between"