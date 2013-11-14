Mexico's Sigma plans take over of Spain's Campofrio - report

MADRID Nov 14 Mexican conglomerate Alfa's
food unit Sigma Alimentos is finalising a full
takeover bid of Spanish foods company Campofrio,
Spanish daily ABC reported on Thursday, without naming sources.
ABC said the takeover plan follows an agreement by Sigma -
which sells ham, cheese and yogurt among other refrigerated
foods - to buy 40 percent of Campofrio from current shareholders
La Caixa, Oaktree Capital and chairman Pedro Ballve.
Campofrio, with a market capitalization of 626 million
euros, is the main meat processor in Europe, while Sigma
operates in the United States, Mexico and Central and South
America.
La Caixa, with a 4.2 percent stake in Campofrio, declined to
comment on the report, while none of the other parties involved
were immediately available for comment.