Campus Crest to be bought by Harrison Street for $1.9 bln

Oct 16 Student housing real estate investment trust Campus Crest Communities Inc said it has agreed to be bought by Harrison Street Real Estate Capital LLC for $1.9 billion.

The deal, valued at $7.03 per share, includes $6.90 in cash and net proceeds from the Montreal sale estimated to be $0.13 per share, the company said on Friday.

Campus Crest's shares closed at $5.68 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

(Reporting by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)