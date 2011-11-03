版本:
BRIEF-Camtek sees another 25 pct rev growth in 2012

Nov 3 Camtek CEO Roy Porat:

* Sees revenue growth of another 25 percent in 2012 despite global woes

* Sees December orders from chip sector better than October, November (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

