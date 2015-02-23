RPT-UPDATE 3-Canada retailers, ports fear impact as CN Rail lockout nears

(Repeats story for wider distribution, no change to text)
By Allison Martell
TORONTO Feb 23 A looming lockout at Canada's
biggest railway threatens to delay imports from Asia and may
compound a U.S. West Coast port logjam unless last-ditch
contract talks succeed on Monday.
Canadian National Railway Co and Unifor, the union
representing its 4,800 mechanical, clerical and trucking
workers, resumed talks on Monday, hours before CN's 11 p.m. EST
Monday (0400 GMT Tuesday) deadline to lock the workers out if no
deal is reached.
CN Rail operates freight trains on tracks across Canada and
the United States, but Unifor represents only Canadian workers.
CN declined to comment on the talks on Monday.
The two main unresolved issues are pay and benefits, said
Unifor Rail director Brian Stevens.
A lockout could spur disruptions of shipments of grain and
other commodities and goods across Canada and impede operations
at the country's biggest port, Vancouver. It would have
threatened commuter train service in the Montreal area, but the
two sides struck a deal to keep those trains running.
Ontario-based automakers such as Ford Motor Co., Honda
Motor Co. Ltd. and General Motors and crude by
rail shippers such as Keyera Corp. are monitoring the
situation.
On the Pacific Coast, a lockout would hit the Port of Prince
Rupert as well as Port Metro Vancouver.
Prince Rupert is only served by CN and "practically all" of
its cargo moves via rail on about 20 trains a day, a port
spokesman said. Roughly 50-70 percent of the port's containers
are bound for the United States.
"We're concerned that any issue would impact our terminals'
ongoing ability to operate and fulfill our duty to support
Canadian trade," the spokesman wrote via email.
Port Metro Vancouver said a disruption would affect cargo
movement to its terminals and have "potential long-term
effects".
U.S. West Coast ports only resumed full operations over the
weekend after a tentative labor deal late Friday ended a dispute
that has caused months of disruption to trade, but port
officials said it would take six to eight weeks to clear a
backlog of containers.
In Canada, even a short disruption could have a major impact
on retailers as many keep only minimal inventory, according to
the Retail Council of Canada.
"We are calling on the Canadian government to work with the
parties, whether it's through binding arbitration or other
mechanisms, to bring this potential disruption to a conclusion
before it indeed becomes a disruption," said Dave Wilkes, the
council's senior vice president.
A lockout would have a direct effect on imports as Unifor
truck drivers haul some containers from ports to CN's rail lines
and union members load them onto rail cars, Unifor said
Canada's Conservative government said it would not introduce
back-to-work legislation on Monday. In 2012, the government
ended a nine-day Canadian Pacific Rail strike with such
legislation.
"They've been meticulous about trying to avoid any kind of
work stoppage," said George Smith, a labor relations expert at
Queen's University and a former Air Canada executive. "My guess
is the minister will be nosing around somewhere, telling
somebody bad things are going to happen if they don't get a
deal."
Canadian Labour Minister Kellie Leitch is expected to
monitor talks at a hotel in Gatineau, Quebec, on Monday night, a
Unifor official said.
Canada's two major railways have had fraught relationships
with their unions. They have pushed hard to bring down operating
costs and move freight more efficiently, putting pressure on
unions to relax strict work rules.
Last week, train crews at CP Rail halted a one-day strike
after the two sides agreed to seek arbitration on a new
contract. It was the second strike at Canada's No. 2 railway in
three years.
CN, which carried about 5.6 million carloads of freight in
2014, said it has a contingency plan in the event of a lockout
and that trained management will fill in for Unifor members to
maintain service as much as possible.
Unifor President Jerry Dias said some progress has been made
in negotiations. "Let's just say I'm feeling a little better
today than I did yesterday, but we still have a lot of work to
do," he told Reuters in Gatineau.
CN said late on Sunday that while it would return to the
bargaining table, it believes binding arbitration may be the
best way to resolve the dispute.
Separately on Monday, Canada's transportation safety
watchdog released an update on its investigation into a recent
CN Rail derailment and said it showed the need for tougher rail
car standards.
(Additional reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver, Solarina Ho
in Toronto, Nia Williams in Calgary, Randall Palmer in Ottawa
and Mike De Souza in Gatineau, Quebec; Editing by Peter Galloway
and Ken Wills)