REFILE-UPDATE 5-CN Rail reaches tentative deal with union, averting lockout

(Corrects paragraph 7 to add dropped first name Jerry and his
job title)
By Allison Martell and Mike De Souza
TORONTO/GATINEAU, Quebec Feb 23 Canada's
biggest railway reached a last-minute tentative agreement with
one of its unions on Monday, averting a lockout that threatened
to delay imports from Asia and compound a U.S. West Coast port
logjam.
Canadian National Railway Co and Unifor, the union
representing its 4,800 mechanical, clerical and trucking
workers, struck a deal just before the railway's 11 p.m. EST
Monday (0400 GMT Tuesday) deadline to lock out the workers.
"I'm delighted to say that Unifor and Canadian National
Railway have been able to come to a tentative agreement,"
Canadian Labour Minister Kellie Leitch told Reuters outside the
bargaining room. "CN will be running at full capacity tonight
and tomorrow."
CN Rail operates freight trains on tracks across Canada and
the United States, but Unifor represents only Canadian workers.
The two main unresolved issues had been pay and benefits, a
Unifor official said earlier on Monday.
Details of the tentative agreement are being withheld
pending ratification by Unifor members, CN Rail said in a
statement late on Monday. The union is expected to announce the
results of the ratification vote in the next three weeks.
"I'm elated, it came right down to the wire," Unifor
National President Jerry Dias told Reuters. "(Leitch) found a
way to make sure the corporation knew that there had to be a
negotiated settlement, and her strong statements in that regard
were pivotal."
A lockout could have spurred disruptions of shipments of
grain and other commodities and goods across Canada and impede
operations at the country's biggest port, Vancouver.
Ontario-based automakers such as Ford Motor Co., Honda
Motor Co. Ltd. and General Motors and crude by
rail shippers such as Keyera Corp. were monitoring the
situation.
Retail companies and ports, particularly on the Pacific
Coast, had feared the impact of a lockout at CN Rail.
British Columbia's Port of Prince Rupert is only served by
CN and "practically all" of its cargo moves via rail on about 20
trains a day, a port spokesman said. Roughly 50-70 percent of
the port's containers are bound for the United States.
Port Metro Vancouver, the country's biggest, said a
disruption would have "potential long-term effects".
U.S. West Coast ports only resumed full operations over the
weekend after a tentative labor deal late Friday ended a dispute
that has caused months of disruption to trade, but port
officials said it would take six to eight weeks to clear a
backlog of containers.
The Retail Council of Canada had asked the government to
step in to help avert a strike, saying even a short disruption
could have a major impact on retailers as many keep only minimal
inventory.
Canada's Conservative government said it would not introduce
back-to-work legislation earlier on Monday. In 2012, the
government ended a nine-day Canadian Pacific Rail strike
with such legislation.
"They've been meticulous about trying to avoid any kind of
work stoppage," said George Smith, a labor relations expert at
Queen's University and a former Air Canada executive.
Canada's two major railways have had fraught relationships
with their unions. They have pushed hard to bring down operating
costs and move freight more efficiently, putting pressure on
unions to relax strict work rules.
Last week, train crews at CP Rail halted a one-day strike
after the two sides agreed to seek arbitration on a new
contract. It was the second strike at Canada's No. 2 railway in
three years.
Separately on Monday, Canada's transportation safety
watchdog released an update on its investigation into a recent
CN Rail derailment and said it showed the need for tougher rail
car standards.
(Additional reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver, Solarina Ho
in Toronto, Nia Williams in Calgary, Randall Palmer in Ottawa
and Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Galloway,
Amran Abocar and Ken Wills)