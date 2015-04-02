CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Canaccord CEO Reynolds dies after falling ill during a triathlon

(Corrects to "two-thirds" from "a third" in the tenth
April 2 Canadian financial services firm
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc said Chief Executive Paul
Reynolds had died, three days after becoming ill while competing
in a triathlon in Hawaii.
The 52-year old, who has led the company since August 2007,
will be replaced by Chairman David Kassie, Canaccord said in a
statement on Thursday.
Reynolds was competing in the Lavaman Waikoloa Triathlon on
Sunday when he got into trouble during the swim portion of the
race, the Globe and Mail said, citing a local news report.
Canaccord said on Monday that Reynolds had been hospitalized
following a medical emergency and that Kassie would be interim
CEO while Reynolds recovered.
Reynolds joined Canaccord as an investment adviser in 1985
and was president of the firm's European operations from 1999 to
2007.
Since he took over as CEO in 2007, Canaccord's sales have
risen about 13 percent through fiscal 2014. But growth has
slowed in the past two years.
Like other Canadian independent dealers, Canaccord has been
hit hard by a combination of tighter regulatory requirements,
tougher competition from bank-owned dealers, and a slump in
activity from resource companies, which have traditionally been
the backbone of the Canadian market.
Once known as Canaccord Financial, the firm changed its name
following the acquisition of Genuity Capital in May 2010, the
company's biggest acquisition under Reynolds.
Kassie was CEO of Genuity Capital at the time.
Canaccord's shares have lost about two-thirds of their value
while Reynolds has been in charge, including an 18 percent fall
in the past 12 months.
The shares closed at C$6.64 on Wednesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)