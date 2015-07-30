London banker, Canada exec in running for Canaccord CEO post

| July 30
July 30 Canadian dealmaker Daniel Daviau and
London investment banker Alexis de Rosnay are in the running for
the chief executive post at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc,
said a source familiar with the matter.
Bloomberg first reported on Thursday that the two were the
front-runners for the post and they would present their business
plans to the company's board next month. (bloom.bg/1DbgXhT)
Daviau is the chief executive of Canaccord's North American
capital markets business, while de Rosnay is a former banker
whose previous employers include JPMorgan Chase & Co and
Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.
Canaccord said in April that its CEO Paul Reynolds had died,
three days after he fell ill while competing in a triathlon in
Hawaii.
The company has been hit hard by a combination of tighter
regulatory requirements, tougher competition from bank-owned
dealers and a slump in activity from resource companies, which
have traditionally been the backbone of the Canadian market.
Canaccord's shares closed at C$7.08 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Wednesday. Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had
nearly halved in the past 12 months.
