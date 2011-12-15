Canaccord agrees $390 mln bid for Collins Stewart

LONDON Dec 15 Canada's Canaccord Financial has agreed to take over Collins Stewart Hawkpoint in a deal valuing the UK broker and financial services group at just over 253 million pounds ($390 million), Canaccord said on Thursday.

Shareholders will be offered 57.6 pence in cash and 0.072607 Canaccord consideration shares for each Collins Stewart share. That values each Collins Stewart share at 96 pence, a more than 90 percent premium on Wednesday's closing price.

Collins Stewart shares, currently trading at their lowest levels in more than three years, were up almost 74 percent at 87.7 pence after the announcement.