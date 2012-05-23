Canaccord reports loss on lower revenue, higher costs

UPDATE 3-Medtronic's sales, profit beat estimates; shares rise
* Shares rise 2.7 pct (Adds details from conference call, updates shares)
TORONTO May 23 Canaccord Financial Inc reported a fiscal fourth-quarter net loss on Wednesday, hurt by lower revenues and higher costs tied to restructuring and acquisition-related items.
The Toronto-based financial services provider reported a net loss of C$31.8 million, or 42 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended March 31. A year earlier, it posted profit of C$41.3 million, or 49 Canadian cents a share.
Excluding one-time items, the company reported earnings of C$2.1 million, or 2 Canadian cents a share, down from a year-ago profit of C$42.3 million, or 50 Canadian cents a share.
* Shares rise 2.7 pct (Adds details from conference call, updates shares)
* Door open for banks to apply for immunity (Adds comments by Investec in paragraphs 11-13)
* CENTRAL FEDERAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 4TH QUARTER 2016 AND FULL YEAR 2016 FINANCIAL RESULTS