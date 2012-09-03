Canaccord hires top London banker-WSJ

LONDON, Sept 3 Canaccord Financial Inc
is hiring the high-profile London banker Alexis de Rosnay as its
European chief executive, the Wall Street Journal reported late
on Monday.
The appointment of de Rosnay, who has held a number of
senior investment banking positions in London, is expected to be
announced on Tuesday, the WSJ said in an article published on
its website.
He will take over from Mark Brown, the former head of
Collins Stewart, who had stayed on as European CEO after
Canaccord's purchase of the London mid-cap stockbroker earlier
this year.
De Rosnay most recently spent a short spell as co-head of
global health care at Bank of America Corp.'s Bank of America
Merrill Lynch unit.
Before that, he was co-head of UK investment banking at
Lazard. He has also advised blue-chip health-care
clients, GlaxoSmithKline and Abbott Laboratories
.