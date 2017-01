Sept 11 Canadian financial services firm Canaccord Genuity Group Inc appointed Daniel Daviau as its chief executive, effective Oct. 1.

Daviau was the CEO of Canaccord's North American capital markets business since February.

He replaces David Kassie, who took over as CEO in April following the death of Paul Reynolds. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)