UPDATE 1-Canaccord Genuity names Daniel Daviau as CEO

Sept 11 Canadian financial services firm
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc appointed Daniel Daviau as
its chief executive, effective Oct. 1.
Daviau, who has been the CEO of Canaccord's North American
capital markets business since February, was the founder of
Genuity Capital Markets. He joined Canaccord after the
Canaccord/Genuity merger in 2010.
Daviau replaces David Kassie, who took over as CEO in April
following the death of Paul Reynolds.
Up to Thursday's close, the company's stock had fallen 16
percent since Kassie's appointment.
Kassie will continue to serve as executive chairman focusing
on client facing activities and strategic initiatives, Canaccord
said on Friday.
Reynolds, who led the company since August 2007, died three
days after becoming ill while competing in a triathlon in
Hawaii.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters in July that
Daviau and London investment banker Alexis de Rosnay were in the
running for the CEO post.
Daviau will be based Toronto, the company said.
Canaccord's stock was down 1 percent at C$5.50 in early
trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
