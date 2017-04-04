MOVES-Canaccord Genuity hires BNP ETF veteran LaGrasta -memo

| NEW YORK, April 3
NEW YORK, April 3 Canaccord Genuity Group Inc
has hired Joseph LaGrasta to spearhead a new
exchange-traded funds sales and trading push in the United
States, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
LaGrasta, who started on Monday, is a longtime veteran of
the ETF business. Most recently, he was a director, focused on
ETF sales, at BNP Paribas SA, where he worked for
three years.
"I am very pleased to announce the formation of a U.S.-based
ETF team underneath our Alternative Trading umbrella," Mark
Whaling, global head of sales and trading at Canaccord Genuity,
said in the memo.
"As we all know," he said, ETFs "are an ever increasing
amount of the daily trading volume, so it's exciting to be
entering the space with a proven producer and expert."
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler)