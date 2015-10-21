版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 22日 星期四 02:28 BJT

MOVES-Canaccord appoints Blake Tennant as managing director

Oct 21 Canadian financial services company Canaccord Genuity Group Inc said Blake Tennant joined its investment banking team as managing director-industrials and infrastructure services.

Tennant will focus on a broad range of investment banking services and will be based in Washington, the company said.

He joins FBR Capital Markets, where he most recently was a managing director, and head of infrastructure investment banking.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐