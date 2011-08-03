UPDATE 1-Canaccord Q1 profit misses on lower trade volumes

* Q1 adj EPS C$0.17 vs est C$0.23
* Q1 rev up 5 pct at C$159.8 mln
Aug 3 Canaccord Financial Inc (CF.TO) on
Wednesday reported an increase in quarterly profit, but the
results fell short of analysts' estimates as market volatility
and lower trading volumes hit the Canadian investment bank and
brokerage's core businesses.
Canaccord, a Vancouver, British Columbia-based company with
a strong presence in the mining sector, said fiscal
first-quarter profit was C$13.2 million ($13.7 million), up
from C$8.0 million in the same period last year.
On a per share basis, Canaccord earned 16 Canadian cents
compared with 7 Canadian cents in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted net income, which excludes acquisition-related items,
was 17 Canadian cents per share.
Revenue for the quarter, ended June 30, was C$159.8
million, up 5 percent, bolstered by advisory revenue of C$22.5
million.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 23
Canadian cents on revenue of C$178.5 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Canaccord bought Genuity Capital Markets in April 2010 and
its revenue multiplied on the back of booming advisory fees.
On Sunday it said it agreed to buy half of Australian
equities advisory firm BGF Capital Group Pty Ltd, one of
Australia's fastest-growing boutique equities advisory firms,
for A$40 million (US$44 million, C$42 million) to expand into
Australia and Hong Kong. [ID:nN1E76U0A8]
($1 = 0.965 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Steve Orlofsky)