UPDATE 1-Canaccord Financial posts Q2 loss on weak markets

Nov 10 Canaccord Financial posted
a second-quarter loss as a pullback in world markets and
contraction of investment banking activity hurt the Canadian
financial services company.
July-September loss was C$5.3 million, or 9 Canadian cents a
share, versus a net income of C$10.3 million, 12 Canadian cents
a share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 20 percent to C$119.5 million.
"The fiscal second quarter was characterized by extreme
market volatility, growing economic uncertainty and low investor
and issuer confidence," the company said in a statement, adding
that the market environment continued to be challenging.
(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)