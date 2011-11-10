UPDATE 1-Canaccord Financial posts Q2 loss on weak markets

Nov 10 Canaccord Financial posted a second-quarter loss as a pullback in world markets and contraction of investment banking activity hurt the Canadian financial services company.

July-September loss was C$5.3 million, or 9 Canadian cents a share, versus a net income of C$10.3 million, 12 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 20 percent to C$119.5 million.

"The fiscal second quarter was characterized by extreme market volatility, growing economic uncertainty and low investor and issuer confidence," the company said in a statement, adding that the market environment continued to be challenging. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)