Canacol signs Colombia exploration deal with ConocoPhillips

* Halliburton Co - CEO David J. Lesar's 2016 total compensation was $17.8 million versus $15.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Feb 27 Canacol Energy Ltd said it entered into an exploration and development deal with ConocoPhillips for one of the Canadian oil and gas producer's shale oilfield in Colombia.
ConocoPhillips will pay for the drilling, completing and testing of about 13 wells to earn 70 percent of Canacol's 100 percent working interest in a section of the Santa Isabel project.
ConocoPhillips will also pay Canacol a bonus of $13.5 million in two tranches on the fulfillment of certain conditions, Canacol said in a statement.
South America-focused Canacol will retain control of the shallow tertiary section under the deal signed by the companies' Colombian units.
* Czech bond yields rise (Adds dealer comment on crown, consolidation of Croatian markets after weeks of a plunge)
* CEO Leon Moulder Jr's 2016 total compensation was $5.7 million versus $5.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oMgYGz) Further company coverage: