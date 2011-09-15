UPDATE 1-Canacol Energy in farm-out deal with Drift Lake unit

* To assign 30 pct working interest in two Colombian contracts to Sintana Energy

* Sintana to fund exploration costs for both contracts (Follows alerts)

Sept 15 Canada's Canacol Energy Ltd will assign a 30 percent working interest in two of its Colombian contracts to Drift Lake Resources Inc's South American unit, to cut exploration costs.

Under the terms, Drift's unit Sintana Energy, will finance 60 percent of the development costs for the first phase, for both contracts based in the Upper Magdalena Basin, Colombia.

The total estimated cost to complete this exploration phase is about $28 million, Sintana said in a statement.

A company may decide to enter into a farmout agreement with a third party if it wants to maintain its interest but wants to reduce its risk or doesn't have the money to undertake the operations that are desirable for that interest.

Canacol, which also has operations in Guyana and Brazil, said it will remain the operator for both the exploration and production contracts, and expects to use the capital saved to fund exploration activities on its other blocks in Colombia.

Shares of Calgary, Alberta-based Canacol closed at 85 Canadian cents on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)