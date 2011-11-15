UPDATE 1-Canacol posts Q1 profit on higher sales volumes

(Follows alerts)

Nov 15 South America-focused oil company Canacol Energy posted a first-quarter profit, helped by a rise in average daily sales volumes.

The profit was $13.4 million, or 3 cents a share, compared with a loss of $30 million, or 7 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue more than doubled to $35.3 million.

Canacol, which also has operations in Guyana and Brazil, said its funds from operations rose about 129 percent to $17.8 million, or 3 cents a share.

Average daily sales volumes rose almost 170 percent to 9,910 barrels of oil per day (boepd).

The Calgary, Alberta-based company backed its 2011 production outlook of 10,500-11,500 net average boepd.

Shares of the company closed at 69 Canadian cents on Monday on the Toronto Stock exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)