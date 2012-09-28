Canacol Energy profit falls on lower sales volume

Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Sept 28 South America-focused oil and gas producer Canacol Energy Ltd reported a fall in fourth-quarter profit on lower average daily sales volumes.
The company's net income fell to $3.8 million, or 1 cent per share, in the April-June period, from $18.4 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 3 percent to $45.7 million.
Average daily sales volumes for the quarter fell 7 percent to 10,814 barrels of oil per day due to operational problems, including pump failures, the company said.
Quarterly funds from operations fell 33 percent to 2 cents per share.
Shares of the company closed at 45 Canadian cents on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct